Smoke could be seen for miles around after a brush fire broke out Wednesday in Southern California's Cleveland National Forest.

Note: The live video above is from our camera in Long Beach and on the USS Iowa in San Pedro.

The Jim Fire expanded to about 400 acres during a warm afternoon in the rugged canyon area. The fire started around 11:20 a.m. in the Holy Jim trail area.

No homes are immediately threatened, but thick smoke rising from the forest area west of Lake Elsinore can be seen from around Southern California, including more than 100 miles away in Long Beach.

#JimFire started around 11:20am in the Holy Jim trail area, the fire is approximately 400 acres 0% contained. For more information the public can call (951) 736-1811. pic.twitter.com/2WPVvKwndo — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) March 2, 2022

Details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

Eight engine crews and two hand crews were initially deployed to the location, encountering flames in thick vegetation, according to the USFS. Two CAL FIRE air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were called in to make runs on the flames.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Cleveland National Forest officials had been planning to conduct a prescribed

burn on Wednesday in a different location, but that was canceled.

The fire was burning near the site of the 2018 Holy Fire, which burned more than 23,000 acres and forced evacuations in multiple Riverside County communities.

About 430 brush fires have been reported in California this year, according to the state’s firefighting agency. More than 500 were reported during the same period last year.

This year’s fires have burned 5,161 acres, compared to 1,698 at this time in 2021, according to CAL FIRE statistics.