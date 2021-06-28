california wildfires

Brush Fire Burns Near Highway 18 in Mountains North of San Bernardino

The fire broke out near Highway 18 during a day of extreme heat in Southern California.

A fire spread rapidly Monday in the mountains north of San Bernardino.
San Bernardino National Forest

A fire in the mountains north of San Bernardino spread rapidly late Monday morning, forcing the closure of Highway 18.

The Peak Fire was reported near Old Waterman Canyon Road, just off Highway 18, which was closed from Highway 138 to 40th Street. The fire burned an estimated 30 acres early Monday afternoon.

One firefighter was treated for a heat-related injury, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether homes are threatened.

The fire's forward spread was stopped before 2 p.m., firefighters said. The road closure was expected to continue for hours.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

The fire broke out during a day of triple-digit heat in some parts of Southern California.

More than 3,270 wildfires have been reported in California this year, compared to 2,625 at this point in 2020, according to CALFIRE stats.

Fires have burned 16,450 acres in 2021. More than 19,000 acres burned through June 20, 2020. 

