Fire crews Tuesday rushed to a Burbank brush fire that may have been deliberately set.

The fire was reported Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. on the hillside near Sunset Canyon and Orange Grove Avenue.

At least one person was taken into custody on suspicion of arson.

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued along Country Club Drive.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

ALERT (2 of 2): At this time, there are voluntary evacuations in place along Country Club Drive. The fire has burned less than five acres and is not yet fully contained. LA City Fire Air Support is assisting. pic.twitter.com/fTHKsg00s8 — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) December 3, 2024

The fire scorched about five acres as of Tuesday morning. No structures were damaged.