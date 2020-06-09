hollywood bowl

Small Brush Fire Burns Hillside Near the Hollywood Bowl

Water-dropping helicopters helped firefighters prevent flames from spreading to the world-famous entertainment venue in the Cahuenga Pass.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

Firefighters protected the Hollywood Bowl from a brush fire that marched up a hillside near the world-famous entertainment venue before flames were knocked down by water-dropping helicopters.

Cahuenga Boulevard, which parallels the 101 Freeway in the Cahuenga Pass between Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley, was shut down during the fire. Ground crews remained at the scene early Tuesday.

The fire began at about 6:30 a.m. and burned about 3 acres. By 7 a.m., white smoke was drifting over the Bowl and could be seen from the 101 Freeway.

The Bowl canceled its entire summer season for the first time in its nearly 100-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several small brush fires, including one above the 5 Freeway in Castaic, broke out Monday when a red flag warning was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, Winds have decreased Tuesday, but temperatures will run about 20 degrees above normal before cooling later this week.

