Fast-Moving Brush Fire Closes Lanes on 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass

Part of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass north of San Bernardino was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fast-moving brush fire.

Three lanes were closed on the northbound side of the freeway in the Cajon Pass in the Devore area. It was not immediately clear how long the lanes will remain closed on the route between LA and Las Vegas.

SBCO: NB I-15 north of Kenwood Ave near Devore. Lanes #3, #4, and #5 closed due to brush fire. Unknown duration of clear. Delay travel at this time while emergency services respond to the area. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/OHxOxAlO34 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 17, 2022

The Bronco Fire erupted on a day of extreme heat in Southern California. Flames climbed north to a ridge line, where the fire appeared to be holding at about 20 acres, firefighters said.

Thick smoke could be seen in the mountain pass between the San Bernardino Mountains to the east and the San Gabriel Mountains to the west.

CAJON PASS: #SBCoFD assisting @SanBernardinoNF with the #BroncoFire.

Fire located adjacent to NB15, north of Kenwood. Fire approx 20 acres. Use caution in area. pic.twitter.com/cK1KGz3ZCr — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 17, 2022

Details were not immediately available about how the fire started north of Matthews Ranch Road.

No structures were threatened early Wednesday afternoon.