Evacuations Ordered as Homes Burn in Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel

Evacuations were ordered as possibly as many as eight homes were burning in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood where a wildfire fanned by ocean winds climbed a brush-covered hillside.

Evacuations were ordered in the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas, while voluntary evacuation orders were issued in the Balboa Nyes and Moulton Meadows neighborhoods in Laguna Beach. Students taking part in after-school activities at Laguna Beach High School were also evacuated, according to the school district.

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said. The fire was estimated to be about three acres as of 3:30 p.m., but spread to at least 30 acres by 5 p.m.

Communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe need to evacuate do due fast moving brush fire. pic.twitter.com/1n7p2o4AAG — OCSD - Laguna Niguel (@OCSDLagunaNigue) May 11, 2022

Water-dropping aircraft are part of the fight against the Coastal Fire in Aliso Woods Canyon.

Details about how the fire started at roughly 3 p.m. were not immediately available.

The fire is burning below a neighborhood at the top of the canyon. As flames climbed the canyon wall, thick smoke drifted over the neighborhood.

The fire tore through thick brush as it burned uphill toward Aliso Summit Trail and the neighboring homes.

The area is between Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel. Smoke could be seen for miles along the Orange and Los Angeles county coasts.