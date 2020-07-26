Huntington Beach

Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Just 100 Yards Away From Homes in Huntington Beach

Fire crews would stay overnight to "mop up the fire" and investigate the origin and cause, the department said.

By Shahan Ahmed

Firefighters managed to contain a 62-acre brush fire Sunday that was burning near homes in Huntington Beach.

"Firefighters made a great stop approximmately 100 yards from homes in the Brightwater neighborhood," the Huntington Beach Fire Department tweeted.

The fire started around 4:02 p.m. in the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Newschopper4 Bravo had observed smoke billowing towards homes, with fire crews on the scene.

Firefighters used water-dropping helicopters, along with ground crews to make significant progress on the fire. At 6:05 p.m., the crews appeared to have the upper hand. At 7 p.m., the department said they had reached full containment.

