Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Just 100 Yards Away From Homes in Huntington Beach

Firefighters managed to contain a 62-acre brush fire Sunday that was burning near homes in Huntington Beach.

"Firefighters made a great stop approximmately 100 yards from homes in the Brightwater neighborhood," the Huntington Beach Fire Department tweeted.

The fire started around 4:02 p.m. in the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Newschopper4 Bravo had observed smoke billowing towards homes, with fire crews on the scene.

Firefighters used water-dropping helicopters, along with ground crews to make significant progress on the fire. At 6:05 p.m., the crews appeared to have the upper hand. At 7 p.m., the department said they had reached full containment.

Fire crews would stay overnight to "mop up the fire" and investigate the origin and cause, the department said.