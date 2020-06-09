La Habra

Arson Suspected, as Brush Fire Breaks Out in Hacienda Heights

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCLA

A 15-acre brush fire broke out Tuesday in Hacienda Heights, near La Habra Heights and Whittier, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The brush fire was burning in light to medium fuels near Punta Del Este Drive and East Colima Road, according to department.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the flames around 8:40 p.m., as the fire appeared to be growing.

Police on the ground told NBCLA that they were calling the fire a crime scene, with arson suspected due to fireworks possibly igniting the fire.

One firefighter was injured fighting the fire, according to reports on the ground, but the severity of the injury was not immediately available.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting in evacuations of some homes north of the fire.

