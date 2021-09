Britney Spears will not be charged following a battery investigation into a confrontation with her housekeeper last month, officials said.

The investigation found “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred,” Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said Wednesday.

A complaint was filed against Spears, 39, by her housekeeper, who alleged that the singer slapped her cellphone out of her hands.

