Breaching Whale Shocks Father and Son Fishing Off Jersey Shore as It Nearly Comes Aboard Boat

The humpback was captured on video leaping from the sea as Zach Piller fished with his father on an 18-foot Starcraft vessel.

A father and son were fishing for striped bass and tuna off the Jersey Shore near Belmar on Wednesday when they hooked a prize memory: A massive humpback whale breached the sea inches from them.

The son, Zach Piller, 23, of the Philadephia area, captured the moment on video. The water boiled with activity, with dozens of small fish jumping from the sea, before the humpback's head emerged next to the duo's small boat.

"Uh-oh," Piller is heard saying just before the animal breached the surface and raised its head above the boat's midships.

“Got that on video!”Piller said among excited swearing.

