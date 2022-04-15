Brea

Brea Police Seek Two Men Who Targeted Jewelry Store in Smash-and-Grab Robbery

By City News Service

Police on Friday were searching for two men who stole items from a Brea-area jewelry store in a smash-and-grab robbery. 

The suspects entered the Kay Jewelers store, located at 1010 Brea Mall Road, just before 7 p.m. and used hammers to break glass display cases and steal the items inside, according to the Brea Police Department. 

The suspects fled the scene following the robbery. 

Some callers reported hearing gunshots, but investigators determined that it was the sound of the hammers striking the glass. 

The public was advised to avoid the Brea Mall area as police investigate the robbery.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Breacondado de orange
