The first official Pride Parade and Festival in Boyle Heights is taking place this Saturday, courtesy of clothing brand Ten Eleven.

This parade and festival is an event that the entire community can enjoy, featuring headliners Maribel Guardia, Ivan Tavarez and Fedro.

The festival will be on Saturday until 11 p.m. on 1st St. between Chicago and Soto, according to a release from organizers, and will include performances from DJ's and drag queens on stage.

Boyle Heights Pride Parade & Festival pic.twitter.com/T1R2pq7Vd6 — boyleheightspridefestival (@bhpridefest) April 18, 2022

The goal of the Boyle Heights Pride Festival is to help bring awareness, advocacy, and acceptance to LGBTQ+ issues.

"We are proud to be able to have a voice for the community and represent the neighborhood with pride, unity and respect," organizers said.