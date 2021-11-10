South Gate

12-Year-Old Boy Killed in South Gate Crash Involving Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy

A security camera from Taco Ensenada captured Isiah's sister, who survived the crash, making a left onto San Juan Avenue Nov. 3.

By Hetty Chang

Candles and flowers mark the spot on Firestone Boulevard in South Gate where a 12-year-old boy was killed in a horrific crash that involved an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

A security camera from Taco Ensenada captured the Nov. 3 crash. Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez's sister, who survived the crash, made a left onto San Juan Avenue.

Isaiah was int he passenger's seat when their car was slammed into by a truck at the intersection.

Workers at the taco stand rushed over to help.

"The doors were locked so they couldn't open them," said Alex Lopez, a witness. "We knocked on the window and they knocked back."

Isaiah's sister's car was mangled beyond recognition. They were both rushed to the hospital where Isaiah died.

South Gate police said the driver of the truck was an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. Police are investigating the crash, but believe speed was a major factor.

Isaiah's family is asking any witnesses to come forward. The sheriff's department said their hearts go out to the victims of the crash, but cannot comment until the investigation is complete.

