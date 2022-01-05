Boston Marathon Bomber Hasn't Paid Victims Despite Thousands Deposited in His Fund, Officials Say

Convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hasn't been paying fines or victims with the tens of thousands of dollars deposited into his trust fund, including a Covid-19 relief payment he received in June, federal prosecutors said in a filing Wednesday.

In the filing, prosecutors asked that the approximately $20,000 deposited into Tsarnaev's trust fund be used to pay his outstanding fines.



Tsarnaev, 28, was convicted six years ago of acting with older brother Tamerlan to set off two pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. Three people were killed, and hundreds more were injured, many of them seriously.

Like other inmates, Tsarnaev, who has been held at the United States' top security prison in Florence, Colo., received a $1,400 Covid-19 relief payment on June 22, 2021, according to the filing.

