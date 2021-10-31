Boreal Just Had Its ‘Earliest Opening in a Decade,' Skiers

What to Know Boreal Mountain Resort opened on Oct. 29, 2021

It's located in Soda Springs, near Lake Tahoe

380 acres; night skiing, tubing, and other outdoor recreational activities

IT'S A FLURRY: While hearing the word "flurry" can put the icy image of a cold storm in your head, several different things in life can arrive in, well, a flurry. Happy moments, instances of good luck, visits from friends, or even lucky signs seem to flurry into our worlds, as do other things that bring smiles and promises of great days ahead. And there's been a flurry of early openings at California's ski resorts as October 2021 comes to a conclusion. Not every resort has flung its doors wide, of course, but a few have, and that's notable because most of our state's ski-centered destinations don't welcome back schussers before the middle of November, or even December. Mammoth Mountain, originally due to open on Nov. 13, opened on Oct. 29, as did Palisades Tahoe, which was previously looking at a late November debut.

BOREAL MOUNTAIN RESORT, in Soda Springs, just a short jaunt from Lake Tahoe, also moved up its Opening Day to October. And skiers returned, on Oct. 29, to enjoy 380 acres of the winter-fun, mountain-high wonderland. There are "41 crisscrossed trails" to explore, a pair of magic carpets, and, oh yes, a spot for tube-tastic fun (it is, naturally, called Playland). Another notable feature of Boreal? The chance to ride or ski by moonlight. For everything happening over the 2021-2022 season, pass info, and lodging, click. Good to know? Castle Peak and Accelerator were the first lifts to open, and Boreal is currently welcoming visitors Wednesdays through Sundays.