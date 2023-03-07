Border Patrol Seizes Over 100 Pounds of Drugs in Murrieta

Border Patrol agents seized narcotics, with an estimated street value of $483,000, that were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

At 11 a.m. Friday, agents pulled over an SUV just north of the Border Patrol checkpoint in Murrieta.

After a search of the vehicle, authorities seized 99 pounds of methamphetamine and 27 pounds of cocaine.

The total seizure has an estimated street value of $483,000, authorities said in a news release.

“Criminal organizations only focus on profit, regardless of the effect these dangerous drugs have on the community,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke.

The unidentified suspect was also turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Friday.