Boppy's recalled infant lounger is now linked to at least 10 deaths

The Boppy Newborn Lounger, a popular infant pillow recalled nearly two years ago, has now been linked to at least 10 babies’ deaths since 2015, federal regulators said Tuesday.

More than 3 million Boppy loungers were recalled in September 2021 after the Consumer Product Safety Commission received reports of babies’ suffocating in them. At the time, Boppy’s padded cushion was associated with eight deaths, which occurred from December 2015 to June 2020.

Two more infants died in the months following the 2021 recall, the CPSC said in an announcement reissuing the recall Tuesday. In the announcement, the CPSC and The Boppy Company urged consumers to stop using the product and to contact Boppy for a refund.

CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said in an interview that parents whose children died in Boppy loungers thought their babies were safe — “and then the worst happens.”

“It’s too easy with a product like this for the child to fall asleep in it and put the child at risk,” he added.

Loungers, which are supposed to be used when babies are awake and supervised, can put infants at risk of suffocation or asphyxiation in a matter of minutes, especially if they fall asleep, researchers have found.

