Ohio

Bodycam footage shows moments before pregnant woman's fatal shooting by Ohio police officer

Ta’Kiya Young was suspected of shoplifting and confronted by two police officers in an Ohio grocery store parking lot on Aug. 24

Body camera footage showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by an Ohio police officer was released on Friday.

Ta’Kiya Young, 21, was suspected of shoplifting and confronted by two police officers in an Ohio grocery store parking lot on Aug. 24. After being repeatedly asked to get out of her vehicle by two officers, one of whom pointed a gun at her, Young accelerated her car toward one of the officers, who police said was struck.

After one of the officers fired a shot through her windshield, Young was pronounced dead shortly before 7:45 p.m., according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

