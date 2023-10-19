Indiana

Body of missing Indiana teacher identified in Puerto Rico

Amanda Webster's body was identified by a family member, according to The Puerto Rico Institute of Forensic Sciences

By Kyla Russell

A body found in Puerto Rico has been identified as missing Indiana teacher Amanda Webster, according to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR.

Webster was first reported missing Oct. 11 by her Airbnb host in the east coast town of Naguabo. The host found her bags and rental car at the home after she was supposed to have left.

Puerto Rico police posted on Facebook on Saturday saying they found a body that “could be that of a woman” in a rocky area of a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood.

A family member traveled to the area and identified the body, The Puerto Rico Institute of Forensic Sciences told WTHR on Thursday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Webster's dental records and a DNA sample were used to help definitively identify the body.

An autopsy on the body was performed last Sunday, WTHR reports.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us