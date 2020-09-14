Body Found Inside Burned Mobile Home in Westminster

A person was found dead Monday inside a mobile home in Westminster that was damaged by a fire.

The fire was reported at 4:24 a.m. in the 5700 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The home was completely involved with flames when firefighters arrived, officials said.

***Final*** Fire Investigators are on scene. Cause under investigation. No injuries to FF’s. @SoCal_RedCross @WestminsterPDCA on scene assisting. pic.twitter.com/l5NMidyvWv — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 14, 2020

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person who was found dead.

"An additional resident was evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation," the OCFA said.