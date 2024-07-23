Sen. Bob Menendez will resign NJ seat after guilty verdict in federal bribery case: Sources

What to Know New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will resign his position, sources familiar with the matter said, a week after he was found guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial and amid mounting calls for him to step down

In a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, Menendez said he needed time to, among other things, "allow for an orderly process to choose an interim replacement, and for me to close out my Senate affairs." He also vowed to continue fighting the verdict via an appeal.

Menendez was convicted on July 16 of all the counts he faced at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said in a letter that he will resign his position in August, a week after he was found guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial and amid mounting calls for him to step down.

Menendez plans to step down effective Aug. 20, according to the letter sent to Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday afternoon. The senator had informed some of his staff as of Tuesday afternoon, according to two sources.

In his letter to the governor, Menendez said he needed time to, among other things, "allow for an orderly process to choose an interim replacement, and for me to close out my Senate affairs." He also vowed to continue fighting the verdict via an appeal.

"While I fully intend to appeal the jury's verdict, all the way and including to the Supreme Court, I do not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work," Menendez wrote. Read the full text of Sen. Bob Menendez's resignation letter.

There was no official comment Tuesday from Menendez, who denied previous reporting by NBC News that he planned to resign. In his letter, he thanked New Jersey residents and touted what he did during his nearly 20 years in the Senate.

"I am proud of the many accomplishments I've had on behalf of New Jersey, such as leading the federal effort for Superstorm Sandy recovery, preserving and funding Gateway and leading the federal efforts to help save our hospitals, State and municipalities, as well as New Jersey families through a once in a century COVID pandemic," Menendez wrote. "These successes led you, Governor, to call me the 'Indispensable Senator.'"

The August resignation date gives the 70-year-old Menendez addition weeks to collect his Senate salary and receive health insurance. His wife Nadine, who has pleaded not guilty to her alleged role in the bribery scheme, is undergoing breast cancer treatment.

A Manhattan jury found New Jersey's senior senator guilty in his federal corruption trial, as deliberations took just over 12 hours over the course of three days. After convicted on all counts against him and two other defendants, Menendez and his attorneys vowed to appeal. New York's Jonathan Dienst and Adam Harding report.

The announcement comes after a chorus of bipartisan voices called for Menendez to step aside, including New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who had been an longtime ally of New Jersey's senior senator.

Most other Senate Democrats had already called for his resignation once the allegations came to light, but Schumer had resisted until Menendez was found guilty. His call added significant pressure on Menendez to give up his Senate seat. It was also joined by Rep. Andy Kim, the Democratic nominee for the seat, who posted on social media that “the people of New Jersey deserve better.”

The Republican candidate running for Menendez's seat has addressed it as well.

"For New Jersey to move past this sort of sordid corruption that's been floating around our state and Mr. Menendez — it's time to move on and we're happy about that," said GOP candidate Curtis Bashaw.

Menendez, who had previously announced plans to run as an Independent, was convicted on July 16 of all the counts he faced at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. Few expect him to move forward with a campaign.

He faces years in prison at his sentencing in October.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer's statement last week read.

Sen. Cory Booker, the junior senator from New Jersey, had also called for Menendez to resign.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said Menendez should resign — and had he refused, should face expulsion. Murphy previously said he is ready to temporarily fill Menendez's seat.

It was unclear if the Senate would've moved to expel Menendez had he refused to step down.