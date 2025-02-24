New York City

At least 3 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes off New York City

Two victims were last said to be hospitalized in critical condition following Sunday's accident

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene Monday where a boat capsized off Staten Island, killing at least three people, during a sunny but chilly afternoon the day before.

Five people were pulled from the water -- and crews are looking for a sixth -- when the U.S. Coast Guard, FDNY and NYPD responded to a distress call in the Ambrose Channel around 12 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Four of them were unconscious. Three people died and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition. There was no immediate update on their status Monday.

Officials say one person appears to be unaccounted for. The identities of the victims have not been released. A cause of the accident is under investigation.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

New York CityStaten Island
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us