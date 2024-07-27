Boar's Head is recalling more than 207,000 pounds of liverwurst and other deli meat products nationwide because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the USDA.

The products have been classified as unfit for human consumption. As of Thursday, the CDC reported 34 illnesses in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11 and July 17, 2024. The following liverwurst products are subject to recall:

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell-by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

The other ready-to-eat deli meat products that were recalled, produced on June 27, 2024, are:

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

Listeria can cause serious infection and spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces and food, according to the CDC. While refrigeration cannot kill the bacteria, reheating meats to a high enough temperature can.

Health officials advise people to clean refrigerators, containers and surfaces that may have touched sliced deli meats.

Those experiencing symptoms, such as fever, muscle aches and tiredness, should seek medical care immediately. People may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures. Pregnant people are at additional risk of miscarriages, premature birth or serious illness in newborns.

While symptoms usually start within two weeks of food contaminated with listeria, they can also appear as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

In February, officials also issued a recall of queso fresco and cotija cheese after a listeria outbreak infected over 26 people in 11 states.