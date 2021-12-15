myles cosgrove

Board Upholds Firing of Ex-Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor

Cosgrove, who was fired in January, fired 16 shots into Taylor's apartment March 13, 2020.

Protesters gather around a memorial for Breonna Taylor at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. Today marked the one year anniversary of her death.
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

A police merit board on Wednesday upheld the firing of former Louisville Police Officer Myles Cosgrove, who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency room technician, while executing a no-knock search warrant.

Cosgrove, who was fired in January, fired 16 shots into Taylor's apartment March 13, 2020. Taylor’s home was raided in a narcotics investigation of her former boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.


Her family has said Glover lived in a different part of the city and was already in police custody when Taylor’s home was raided.

