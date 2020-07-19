BLM Protest, Counter Protest in Los Gatos Leads to Gridlock on Hwy 17

A rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Gatos led to gridlock on Highway 17 after some people spilled onto the highway and demonstrators were met with counter protesters carrying American and Blue Lives Matter flags.

Traffic was stopped in both directions and some drivers stuck in the gridlock got out of their cars and were walking on the highway as police tried to divert traffic onto Highway nine.

The protest, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., started in the area of Main Street and Santa Cruz Avenue, according to a Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department tweet.

Start time is 11:00 AM in the area of Main St. and N. Santa Cruz Ave. Expect traffic delays in the downtown area from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

"We are here protesting in Los Gatos because the people here are constantly closing their eyes and closing their ears to what is going on," said Kiana Simmons, a woman who attended Sunday's protest.

Approximately 100 demonstrators marched from Town Plaza Park down to Blossom Hill Road and back.

Gridlock in Los Gatos after some people walk onto Highway 17 toward the end of a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Some Heated exchanges between protestors and counter protestors. SB Highway 17 at a standstill, police diverting traffic onto highway 9.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area.

Protesters are currently stopped at University and Roberts Rd. All vehicle traffic please avoid area.

According to Doug Moretto, a retired police captain, there was no confrontation at the protest, but rather groups of people exercising their right of free assembly and right of free speech, although there were some heated exchanges between protesters and counter protesters.

However, both groups listened to each other and presented their arguments passionately. Organizers say the goal was to protest systemic racism and represent the Black Lives Matter movement in an area that they say is predominately white.

No damages or injuries were reported during the protest.