Two-time Cy Young award winning pitcher Blake Snell will make his debut in Dodger blue Tuesday afternoon during a news conference at Dodger Stadium.

Last week ,Snell and the Dodgers agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract.

While that money is still pending on a positive physical, the contract is expected to include opt-outs, deferred money and a $52 million signing bonus.

The deal is the third largest for a left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball history based on total value.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Snell, who will turn 32 on Wednesday, posted a photoshopped picture on his Instagram account of himself wearing a Dodger uniform.

Snell began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays where he played from 2016 until 2020. He moved to Southern California for the 2021 season where he joined the Padres pitching rotation until 2023. Snell then signed a two-year $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, which he chose to opt out of during the off season.

Snell won his first Cy Young – an award given to the best pitcher in each league – in 2018, and his second in 2023.

He threw his first no-hitter last summer with the Giants.

Snell will now throw alongside Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow entering the 2024 season.

The news conference is set for 2:30 p.m.