BLACKPINK in Your Area: ‘Born Pink' Tour Dates Include Stop in LA

Listen up BLINKS, BLACKPINK is back and just announced dates for their official world tour on Monday.

The world tour announcement comes after the group took a brief break to work on solo projects. They also released new details of their sophomore album "Born Pink," which is set for release this fall.

The group will make stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia and will span from Oct. 15 to June 23 with a stop in LA on Nov. 19.

The group announced their album release and new tour on YouTube. Their second studio album will arrive in September following their lead single, "Pink Venom," which will arrive in Aug. 19.

Their single will be their second release of the year, after "Ready for Love," which was a promotional single for their collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

This is the third concert tour for the KPOP group after the BLACKPINK arena tour in 2018 and the In Your Arena World Tour in 2018-2020.

For more information on when tickets go on sale, visit here.