Black Teens Held at Gunpoint by Deputies in Santa Clarita Say They Are the Ones Who Called for Help

A video that had amassed millions of views on social media Monday, and spurred calls from the mayor of Santa Clarita requesting the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department remove the deputy involved until an investigation could be completed, showed deputies pointing weapons at three Black teens who – along with witnesses seen in the video – say they had called police for help.

"This is something my son and his friends will never forget. I still wonder how will I ever help my son recover from this traumatic experience. Please pray for my family," one of the teen's mothers said in an Instagram video she shared of the incident.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department responded Monday to a viral video that showed officers pointing guns at three Black teens who allege they were attacked at knifepoint by a homeless man.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said it was investigating the Friday incident, and the video, and also said it did not receive a call regarding a homeless man with a knife.

Later Monday, LA County Alex Villanueva released a brief video regarding the video and incident in Santa Clarita's Canyon Country.

My statement regarding the recent video involving a call for service in Santa Clarita. The matter is being investigated & we will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/yu1ZCXtVKz — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) August 10, 2020

What happened to the prior of the start of the viral video is unclear.

In the video posted to social media Friday, a crowd can be heard shouting at deputies who have weapons trained on the teens, who are near a bus stop.

People off-camera can be heard yelling, "It's not them!" referring to the teens.

The deputies continually tell the crowd to back up, as witnesses tell the teens to make sure they keep their hands up.

The deputies in the video also say they were responding to a call about men who matched the teens' descriptions, and that it was standard practice to detain them.

A woman identifying herself as the manager of a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings also tells the deputies that it wasn't the teens who had caused trouble.

She said she told the sergeant who was the instigator, and that it was not the teens.

"I'm the one that called you guys," the manager can be heard saying.

Eventually the teens were detained, though no one was arrested.

In response to social media outrage, the sheriff's department released a statement about the incident and video.

The department said Friday afternoon, deputies received a call for a possible assault with a deadly weapon in the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

The person who had called said they witnessed two men in their 20s hit another man with a skateboard.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two men who matched the descriptions, and detained them.

Deputies also said they received no other calls about a knife attack from a homeless man.

After questioning the teens and investigating briefly, they made no arrests.

However, witnesses in the tense video were shouting at deputies that the teens had called for help after a homeless man pulled a knife on them, and were concerned a man with a knife was loose on the streets.

Sheriff Villanueva said the incident would be investigated to ensure that it had been handled properly.

The following statement was released on behalf of City of Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth:

"The City of Santa Clarita is aware of the incident which took place this past Friday involving Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies detaining two people at gunpoint, and we are very concerned... We have spoken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and we are aware that a full investigation is underway regarding the level of response by the deputies. We have asked that the review be expedited and any necessary actions be taken. In addition, we have asked that the deputy be removed from the field pending the outcome of the investigation."

The teens' families did not wish to speak on camera but told NBCLA they hired attorney Robert Brown and would be following up with the sheriff's department.

A small group of protesters showed up Monday in front of the bus stop where it happened saying they're angry with the deputies involved.