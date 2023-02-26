Oakland

Black Joy Parade Returns in Oakland

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Black Joy Parade returned to downtown Oakland Sunday.

It’s the sixth annual parade celebrating the Black experience and contributions to community and culture, and it went on rain or shine.

Pleasanton resident Steve Vieux and his family bundled up and came early to scope out a spot.

“It’s nice coming together to showcase culture, not only to ourselves but to other people outside Black community, he said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The parade went down five city blocks, celebrating Black Heritage. It’s the largest family friendly event of its kind in California.

NBC Bay Area is a proud sponsor of the event and even had a float in the parade.

Even with the cold temperatures and wet weather at times, spirits were not dampened for spectators cheering from the side, like sisters Vickie and Rhonda Gilbert of Hayward.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 2 hours ago

U.S. Energy Department Assesses With ‘Low Confidence' COVID May Have Originated From Chinese Lab Leak

Florida 9 hours ago

Arrest Warrant Issued for Rapper Kodak Black After Allegedly Testing Positive for Fentanyl

“It’s raining, but you gotta support our people. It’s a great time. Even though, you know, with the weather and everything. Me and my sister came out. It’s our second year,” said Rhonda Gilbert.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us