Black Friday Deals Are Here Already: Where to Find Early Holiday Bargains

Shoppers do not have to wait until Black Friday to nab the best deals.

Many companies and brands are now offering holiday deals earlier, giving bargain hunters a break from having to wake up early on the day after Thanksgiving.

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride offers tips on how to snag the best deals and where to get the best bang for your buck.

For Pickiest Bargain Hunters

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Shoppers can compare pricing from 12 million users who help vet online offers on Slickdeals.net.

“It’s kind of like having that double-check of the real Black Friday deals that are going on, really tapping into the power of community,” McBride says.

Consumers can also set deal alerts so they would be notified when a specific item goes on sale.

For big ticket items like TVs or home appliances, the website can help shoppers save money, according to McBride.

For Skin Care Enthusiasts

Skin care is a big category for stocking stuffers, according to McBride.

Clarins is offering holidays deals early. Starting next Tuesday, the luxury skin care brand is offering free shipping through Nov. 29. During the period, shoppers can get 15% off one product they purchase online, 20% off for two items, and 25% off for three and more products.

Among the various skin care items, McBride recommends Clarins’ “V-Facial Intensive Wrap.”

“It’s an award-winning depuffing masque,” McBride explains. “It’s a 10-minute solution for morning puffiness and swelling.”

For Creative Kids in Your Life

Clixo makes multi-sensory, colorful toy for children aged 4 and up.

“It combines the art of origami with the power of the magnet,” McBride describes.

Shoppers can already get 20% off on the company’s website. That discount rate will go up to 40% on Black Friday.

For Tech-loving Butterfingers

OtterBox, known for its sturdy phone cases and screen protectors, will offer a 25% discount for all products listed on its website during the Black Friday weekend.

For Fashionistas on a Budget

Burlington is already a go-to store for bargain hunters, especially those who want to buy clothes or stocking stuffers without breaking the bank.

McBride says the store offers various items that can help you diversify stocking stuffers.

“From makeup brushes to sock, slippers, pillows to mugs, it’s a one-stop shop for holiday deals."

The company offers the Layaway program, which allows shoppers purchase now and pay later.