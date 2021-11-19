Black Friday 2021: Here's What Time Stores Open This Year

It’s almost the most wonderful day of the year – for holiday shoppers, that is.

Black Friday is one week away, and though most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers can expect good deals and extended hours on Nov. 26 at many large retailers across the U.S.

We’ve compiled a list of Black Friday hours for some of the most popular national chains.

This list will be updated as more stores release holiday hours.

Target — Opens at 7 a.m.

Walmart – Opens at 5 a.m.

Best Buy – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s – 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

DICK'S Sporting Goods — 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenney – Opens at 5 a.m.

Kohl’s – Opens at 5 a.m.

H&M — Hours vary, check local store here

Big Lots — 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Home Depot — Hours vary, check local store here

Hobby Lobby — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.