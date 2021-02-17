Black Americans Are Underrepresented in Blood and Organ Donation, Blood Bank Says

During Black History Month, an important campaign is underway encouraging more Black Americans to give blood and sign up to be organ donors.

"As an African American, I know that it's important," donor Denise Grant said.

Grant was rolling up her sleeve at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Wednesday for Livestream Blood Bank, because she says she knows it's important for Black Americans to donate.

"For those who have sickle cell for those who need organ transplants and for those who need blood when there are shortages," Grant said.

According to Lifestream, Black Americans are underrepresented when it comes to the blood donation process, and also when it comes to organ donation.

"Nearly 60% of the 109,000 people on the transplant waiting list are people of color," E'Tiffany Jones of OneLegacy Organization said.

Jones says there is a hesitancy in the Black community to donate.

"It's the lack of education in some respects but it's also not trusting the system -- not knowing that it'll work for you," Jones said.

Blood banks have been running dangerouly low on supply. Michelle Valles reported on NBC4 News on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

That's why members of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority were also on site to help out and spread the word about blood and organ donation.

"We just need to play our part in contributing to a healthy society," Chantelle Butler said. "Just letting people know that it's very safe and necessary to do so."

Ebony Santee knows firsthand the importance of donating, because her father is a recipient.

"My dad needed a kidney and a liver, and a generous donor saved his life," she said.

Grant said theres no question: it's definitely a gift worth giving.

"It's alright to serve your community by giving blood or even signing up for organ donor or plasma donor because we need that in the African American community," she said.