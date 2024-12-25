Los Angeles County health officials warned residents Tuesday not to feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples.

The county Department of Public Health said the recalled products are packaged 2-pound plastic bags with "Best if used by" dates of May 21, 2026, B10 and June 23, 2026, B1. Pet owners were urged to immediately dispose of those products.

Residents who fed their pets the recalled products or other raw meat or dairy products and notice their pet experiencing symptoms should immediately contact their veterinarian.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed that a house cat contracted H5 bird flu and died after consuming the recalled raw frozen pet food, officials said. The products are also sold in California.

A listing of retailers can be found on the product's website.

Additionally, the DPH recently confirmed H5 bird blue in four house cats who consumed recalled milk and later became sick and died, officials said. That investigation is ongoing.

Cats infected with the virus can develop severe illness, and may show the following: neurological signs, respiratory signs or liver disease that can rapidly progress to death.

The department is also investigating an additional possible case of bird flu in three cats from a different household.

One cat tested positive for Influenza A, a rare result in cats that indicates possible bird flu. Two other cats, who died from respiratory illness, are presumed to have also been positive for Influenza A. The DPH is awaiting the results of those tests.

These cats were not known to be exposed to raw milk, but the department is investigating other means of infection, such as the consumption of raw meat.

The county advises residents to avoid consuming all raw milk and raw meat products, and not to feed their pets those items.

Raw dairy, meat and poultry products can harbor harmful bacteria and viruses, including bird flu, which can pose serious risks to a person's health and the health of their pets.

According to the DPH, the overall risk of H5 bird flu to the public remains low. There is currently no evidence of person-to-person spread of the virus, county officials said.

On Monday, the department confirmed the first case of bird flu in a human resident of L.A. County, who was exposed to livestock infected with the virus at a worksite.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, residents can call the department's InfoLine at 833-540-0473, which is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.