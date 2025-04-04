California

Is your child tall enough? CA bill seeks to ban some teens from riding shotgun

California law currently requires children to stay in the back until they turn 8 years old or are at least 4 feet 9 inches tall

By Benjamin Papp

The California State Capitol
Getty Images

Buckle up. A new California bill wants to switch up who’s allowed to ride shotgun. 

If passed, AB435, proposed by Assemblywoman Lori Wilson. would require all children younger than 10 years old and those who are under 13 years old and shorter than 4 feet 9 inches to sit on a booster seat.

Children younger than 13 would not be allowed to ride up front.

Children younger than 16 would also be barred if they fail to meet the minimum height requirement. 

California law currently requires children to stay in the back until they turn 8 years old or are at least 4 feet 9 inches tall.

After the motion was last advanced on March 17, it's not clear if any changes were made to the bill.

