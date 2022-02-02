After being stranded cliffside overnight, a hiker and the family dog, a German shepherd, were rescued by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Air Rescue 5 and LASD Montrose Search and Rescue.

#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescue hiker and hiker’s family pet who was stuck on the side of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats area. Dog and hiker are safe. pic.twitter.com/ZGmOZyyzno — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 2, 2022

Late Tuesday night, the owner was hiking in the Delta Flats area in Big Tujunga Canyon with two dogs when one of them, Onyx, suddenly fell down a 200-foot cliff and got caught halfway.

Onyx spent the night on the ledge while family stayed close by, trying to keep him calm.

Mike Leum, a first responder with Montrose Search and Rescue, caught the family's reunion with Onyx on video.