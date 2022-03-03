Big Earthquake Could Hit Bay Area at Any Moment: Report

Scientists say a massive earthquake could strike the Bay Area at any moment, according to a USA Today report.

The question: Are we ready?

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook the North Bay early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at about 3:40 a.m. about 12 miles northeast of Healdsburg, in the Geysers area of Sonoma County, the USGS said.

But the so-called Big One could happen at any moment. Seismologists are most concerned about the Hayward Fault, which cuts through the heavily populated Alameda County.

The Hayward Fault produces big quakes on average every 150 years, according to the USGS. The last large temblor on the fault was a 6.8 magnitude in 1868.

Scientists estimate a 7.0 magnitude quake today could kill hundreds of people and cause billions of dollars in damage.

Here are some tips to best prepare for a large earthquake:



