entertainment news

‘Big Brother' contestant Luke Valentine removed from show after using N-word on camera

Valentine used the racial slur during a conversation with three other contestants on a live feed of the CBS reality show streaming on Paramount+.

By Minyvonne Burke and Diana Dasrath | NBC News

Sonja Flemming / CBS

"Big Brother" contestant Luke Valentine was booted from the CBS reality show on Wednesday for violating the code of conduct after using the N-word.

Valentine used the racial slur in a conversation that was captured on a live feed that was streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday night, Variety reported. The feed has since been removed.

CBS confirmed Valentine's departure, saying in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday that he "violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur."

"He has been removed from the house," producers said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Valentine’s exit will be addressed on Thursday night's episode.

The Florida illustrator, 30, dropped the slur during a conversation with three other contestants, a video circulating on social media shows. After saying it, he covers his mouth, laughs and tries to correct himself with the word "dude."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us