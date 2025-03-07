Rejoice, adopted aunts and uncles of Big Bear eaglets!

The third and final egg of Jackie and Show, the famed Big Bear bald eagle couple, appeared to have hatched Thursday.

Live camera overlooking the eagle family’s nest showed the youngest eaglet’s head peeking through the cracked egg.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit overseeing the Big Bear bald eagle nest camera, had reported Thursday morning that hatching activity was observed around the third and final egg in Jackie and Shadow's 2025 clutch.

"Today at 10:21 we spotted Pip movement in the third egg. You can see the chick's beak moving inside the egg. At 10:53 the Pip site looked a bit larger," shared FOBBV in a social media post.

The first and second eaglets successfully hatched on March 2 and 3.

The eaglets have yet to be named, but the public will be able to help with that. At a later date, the nonprofit will welcome suggestions. The organization will then draw about 30 names that were suggested, then let local third graders vote for the top ones.

The two eagle parents will have about 10 to 14 weeks to enjoy time with their little ones before they leave the nest – literally. In order for eaglets to be on their own, they must be fully grown and able to catch prey on their own. While they get the hang of adulthood, they chicks will be able to count on their parents for guidance.