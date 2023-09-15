Biden won't pardon his son if he's convicted on federal charges, White House says

President Joe Biden will not pardon Hunter Biden if he's convicted on federal charges, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

Asked during the daily briefing if the president would pardon or commute his son's sentence if he gets convicted on the gun charges against him, Jean-Pierre told reporters he would not. It's the first time the White House has explicitly said a potential pardon is not on the table following Hunter Biden's indictment this week.

In her response, Jean-Pierre noted that she answered a similar question after the president's son was first hit with a felony gun charge.

"I've answered this question before. It was asked of me not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago, and I was very clear, and I said no,” she said, referring to previous comments from the podium.

