Biden to Survey Colorado Wildfire Damage, Comfort Victims

President Joe Biden set out Friday to comfort Colorado residentsgrappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that were destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Two people remained unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Biden, and his wife, Jill, were traveling to Boulder County to survey the damage. The president was expected to meet Gov. Jared Polis and local elected officials who have been overseeing the fire aftermath, as well as residents affected by the blaze, and deliver remarks.

Before departing the White House, Biden described the destruction as “god-awful.”

The fire broke out unusually late in December following months of drought with a dry fall and a winter with hardly any snow. Nearly 1,100 buildings, most of them homes, were destroyed, causing an estimated $513 million in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators have narrowed their search for the cause to an area near Boulder where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed on Dec. 30, when the fire began. But it could still take authorities weeks to figure out how it started.

Most of the buildings destroyed were homes. But the blaze also burned through eight businesses in Louisville and neighboring Superior. Federal, state and local agencies and nonprofits have been offering housing assistance, counseling, food, stipends and other aid to residents.

Last year, Biden made several trips to survey the aftermath of weather events, including ice storms in Houston, wildfires in California and flooding in New York City and New Jersey.

In mid-December, he visited residents of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, after a series of tornadoes tore through that state and seven others, killing scores of people.

After surveying the scene in Colorado, Biden and the first lady were to travel to Las Vegas to attend Saturday's funeral for Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader.

Reid died last week after a years-long battle with cancer at age 82. He and Biden had served together in the Senate.