Joe Biden

Biden Slams Trump on Coronavirus, Russia: ‘Commander in Chief Who Doesn't Command Anything'

Biden made the remark during an online speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Joe Biden (Left), Donald Trump (right)
Getty Images

Joe Biden on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump as a "commander in chief who doesn’t command anything in the fight" against the coronavirus pandemic, also ripping him for "not doing a damn thing" in response to U.S. intelligence that Russia offered the Taliban bounties to kill Americans in Afghanistan.

In an online speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Biden referred to reports that there has been "overwhelming evidence" that Russian intelligence officers offered to pay bounties to Taliban fighters who kill Americans, explaining that the scenario made him think of his late son Beau Biden, who fought in Iraq with the Delaware Army National Guard.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Joe BidencoronavirusRussiaPresident TrumpUS Government
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us