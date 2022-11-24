shootings

Biden Says He'll Renew Push for Assault Weapons Ban Following Spate of Mass Shootings

The president and first lady also called the owners of Club Q, the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs where a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, killing five people.

President Joe Biden speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden said Thursday he would make a renewed effort to enact a ban on assault-style rifles following a wave of mass shootings that have again put a spotlight on the nation’s gun laws.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to a fire station on Thanksgiving morning, the president reiterated his long-standing argument that such weapons are a societal menace and should not be sold.

“The idea that we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick,” he said while greeting firefighters in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he and his family are spending the Thanksgiving holiday. “It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

Shootings Coverage:

Colorado 2 hours ago

Owner of Colorado LGBTQ Club: Shooting Comes Amid New ‘Type of Hate' From Politicians

Virginia Nov 23

6 Killed in Va. Walmart; Nation's 2nd High-Profile Mass Shooting in 4 Days

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Congress has proved reluctant to outlaw AR-15s and other assault-style guns. The Democratic-controlled House passed a ban in July, in a vote largely along party lines. But the bill stands little chance of advancing in the Senate, where 10 Republicans would need to join a unified Democratic caucus to break a filibuster.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

shootingsJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us