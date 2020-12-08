Marcia Fudge

Biden Picks Rep. Marcia Fudge to Be HUD Secretary

If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the department

President-elect Joe Biden tapped Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, two sources familiar with the decision told NBC News on Tuesday.

If confirmed, Fudge, 68, would be the first Black woman to lead the department in decades. Patricia R. Harris, under President Jimmy Carter, was the first.

Fudge, who has been an advocate for fair labor practices, and civil and human rights, had long been a top contender for the position. However, Fudge, who serves on the House Committee on Agriculture, and her allies were pushing for Agriculture Secretary.

CORRECTION - An earlier version of this article incorrectly described Fudge’s nomination as precedent-setting. Fudge would not be the first Black woman to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development; the first was Patricia R. Harris under President Jimmy Carter. 

