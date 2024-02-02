Biden is coming to SoCal this weekend. Here's what you need to know

President Biden will be returning to Southern California for a short visit this weekend, the White House announced.

He is set to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday afternoon. As part of the trip, he's also expected do visit Las Vegas ahead of Nevada's Democratic presidential primary next Tuesday.

The president is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon.

During this visit, a Presidential Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be in place for the Los Angeles region as well as in Ventura County this weekend.