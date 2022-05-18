Biden Invokes Defense Production Act to Address Nationwide Shortage of Baby Formula

President Joe Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act in a major step to boost the supply of baby formula.

The announcement means the federal government will prioritize key ingredients for formula production and compel suppliers to provide the needed resources to formula manufacturers.

In addition to invoking the 1950 law, which allows the government to direct manufacturing production for national defense, Biden also launched a program that will use U.S. military aircraft to import formula from abroad.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.