Ticket prices, dates and more. What to know about Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in LA

What to Know Beyoncé will kick off the Cowboy Carter tour Monday at SoFi Stadium, the first of five nights of performances at the Inglewood venue.

The tour starts in Los Angeles with dates in Chicago, the New York area, Houston, Atlanta and Washington, London and Paris.

Video posted on Instagram over the weekend offered a look inside the venue and a glimpse at the stage setup at SoFi Stadium.

Although there are low ticket prices for nosebleed-range seats -- including some for $50 and lower as of Monday morning -- a StubHub spokesperson said overall demand remains high.

Beyoncé, her fans and Inglewood will all be busy as bees during the next two weeks.

The Grammy winner for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year will kick off the Cowboy Carter tour Monday at SoFi Stadium, the first of five nights of performances at the Inglewood venue. Beyoncé announced the tour just hours after a ground-breaking Grammy win in February.

Beyoncé had been been nominated for Album Of The Year six times, but never won until Cowboy Carter -- her eighth-studio album and first country album. She dedicated the win to Linda Martell, a country music pioneer for Black women, who is featured on the album.

Here's what to know.

When is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium?

The five-night run at SoFi Stadium starts at 7 p.m. Monday and continues Thursday, Sunday, May 7 and May 9.

How much are tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour in LA?

As of Monday morning, tickets on StubHub were still available for Monday night's performance starting at $60. Tickets were listed for as low at $50 for Thursday night's show, $78 for Sunday's concert, $59 for May 7 and about $90 for May 9, but prices were fluctuating.

Better deals might be found on tickets for the mid-week shows. On Ticketmaster, tickets were re-selling for as low as $38 for the Tuesday show as of Monday morning.

"We're seeing… tickets going for as low as $50, but when you look at overall ticket prices across all ranges of prices, we're still seeing ticket on average of $300, which is similar to where her last tour was," said Joseph Bocanegra, a StubHub spokesperson. "There are definitely cheaper seats to get in, but there is lots of demand for all of her shows."

Bocanega said the most in-demand SoFi Stadium show appears to be Sunday's followed by the kick-off concert on Monday.

Pre-sale events started Feb. 11 before general ticket went on sale Feb. 14.

Getting to SoFi Stadium

Parking can be booked near the stadium here. Anyone without a parking pass will be directed to off-site parking areas.

Rideshare users can be dropped off on the northbound curb lane on Kareem Court. The designated rideshare pickup is on Kareem Court and Manchester Boulevard.

The closest Metro station is the Hawthorne/Lennox Station.

See the full Cowboy Carter Tour schedule

Here's a look at the full tour schedule.

April 28 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 1 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 4 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 7 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 9 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 15 - Chicago - Soldier Field

May 17 - Chicago - Soldier Field

May 18 - Chicago - Soldier Field

May 22 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 24 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 25 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 28 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 29 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

June 5 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 - Paris - Stade de Francce

June 21 - Paris - Stade de France

June 22 - Paris - Stade de France

June 28 - Houston - NRG Stadium

June 29 - Houston - NRG Stadium

July 4 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

July 7 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

July 10 - Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11 - Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13 - Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

