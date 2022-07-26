Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Will Not Enforce New Indoor Mask Mandate

The city of Beverly Hills has voted unanimously to not enforce a new indoor mask mandate if the county does reinstate one. City officials believe that it is a person's individual choice.

By Annette Arreola

A decision on the likely imminent mask mandate in LA County will be announced by the health department on Thursday.

However, Beverly Hills city council officials have decided unanimously that they will not enforce the changes.

"This is a question of choice. Store owners will still be under county health orders, but we won't send in our officers to enforce it," said Lili Bosse the Beverly Hills mayor.

LA County Supervisor, Kathryn Barger also issued a statement saying she does not support a universal mask mandate because she does not believe it would decrease or stop transmission rates.

The LA County Department of Public Health announced that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations had pushed the county back into the "high" level of transmission for the second week in a row.

If a mask mandate is reinstated, it will remain in effect until the county falls back into the "medium" virus activity zone, when it then, could be potentially lifted again.

