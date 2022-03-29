Every room of the breath-taking California Central Coast beach house owned by beloved actress Betty White in Carmel seems to invite sunlight.

What else would you expect from someone who brightened every room she entered.

Sotheby's

For the first time since the revered ‘Golden Girls’ star and her husband Allen Ludden purchased the seaside land for the house in 1978, the property at 2625 Ribera Road in the picturesque Central Coast community is up for sale.

Asking price is $7.9 million for the four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot house with priceless sunset views from a bluff above Carmel’s Ribera Beach.

White and Ludden bought the land for $170,000 in 1978. The vacation retreat was finished three years later.

It features vaulted ceilings and walls of windows that look out on the Pacific. Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach can be seen from nearly every room, according to the Sotheby’s listing.

“Infused with an effervescent energy, this three-story manor offers a parade of serene moments from outdoor decks, discrete spaces lush with blooms, and through generous windows that showcase the majesty of land meeting sea,” the listing held by Nicole Truszkowski and Zak Freedman of Sotheby’s International Realty Carmel Brokerage eloquently states.

A television pioneer, White starred in countless game shows and sitcoms such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” eventually earning the nickname “The First Lady of Television.” Her career spanned seven decades, and her many accolades include eight Emmys, three SAG Awards and a Grammy. In 1995, she was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

White, a television mainstay for more than 60 years, died Dec. 31 at age 99. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.