Dodger Stadium

Bésame Mucho Festival is Coming to Dodger Stadium. Here Are All the Details

Some of the headliners include Los Tigres Del Norte, Juanes, Sin Bandera, and Caifanes.

By Chelsea Hylton

The Bésame Mucho Festival will be having its first event at Dodger Stadium later this year bringing legendary Latino artists together in one spot.

The festival will include over 60 different artists and groups. They will be divided into three different stages: Rockero, Las Clásicas, and Te Gusta el Pop?

The wide selection of artists performing make it an event for a wide variety of ages to enjoy.

This festival is hosted by La Tocada Presents and Tropicália which have had festivals in LA in the past and tend to draw large crowds.

What makes this festival special is that is will feature some old-school artists and groups have been well-known Latino artists for decades.

The festival will take place Dec. 3, 2022, and pre-sale tickets go on sale on Feb. 18, 2022. Ticket prices start at $199.99 for the one-day general admission.


For more information, visit the event's site.

