Berkeley City Leaders to Consider Shifting Traffic Stops Away From PD

Berkeley city leaders on Tuesday will consider a proposal that would remove traffic stops from the Police Department's jurisdiction, making it one of the first U.S. cities to do so.

The Berkeley City Council will take up the proposal calling for a new department to be in charge of making traffic stops and issuing citations to motorists.

Activists and residents have urged the city's leaders to defund the Police Department and reimagine public safety, citing recent conversations surrounding race and racial inequality as the catalyst for change.

The idea behind the proposal is for the city to create a Department of Transportation comprised of civil servants that would manage traffic and parking enforcement, crossing guards and collision response, shifting those duties away from Berkley PD.

The proposal's authors say the move would reduce the need for interaction with civilians and ensure a lens of racial justice.

"I feel they abuse their privileges and really harm us rather than protect us, so I think everything Berkeley is doing to cut back on funding and those kinds of things, I’m totally in favor of," resident John Drinnon said.

"It’s fine to rethink and for everyone to talk about and to be aware of what’s going on," resident Nan Carter said. "I think that’s good for everybody, including the police, because they may be too involved in social service stuff, and maybe they wouldn’t like to be involved that way. So I think it's a long process, but everyone should be talking about it. It's fine with me for people to be talking about it."

Those who drafted the proposal do acknowledge the restructuring would require significant up-front costs, though the exact costs were not provided.

Council members will hear this proposal during Tuesday evening's teleconference council meeting scheduled for at 6 p.m.